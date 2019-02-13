NASA's Mars rover Opportunity is officially declared dead

An artist's concept shows a NASA Mars Exploration Rover on the surface of Mars. The twin rovers Spirit and Opportunity were launched in 2003 and arrived at sites on Mars in January 2004.
