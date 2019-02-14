Make El Chapo pay for a border wall? Don't count on it

El Chapo Fortune
Cash seized by Mexico's Army, which according to the Defense Department was seized in September 2008 from the Sinaloa drug cartel and is displayed to the press in Mexico City. Federal authorities have said they want to go after an estimated $14 billion fortune for the Mexican drug lord known as El Chapo, who was head of the cartel. 