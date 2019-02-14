Poll: A year after Parkland, urgency for new gun restrictions declines

A memorial garden for the 17 people that were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. When it comes to whether stricter gun legislation should be an immediate priority for Congress, 42 percent say it should be. In April 2018, it was 10 points higher.
