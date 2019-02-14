Photos: March raises awareness of violence facing indigenous people

Thousands of people wearing red took part in a ceremony and march Thursday in Minneapolis in honor of indigenous people who are missing or have been killed.

The march, which began and ended at the Minneapolis American Indian Center, was held to raise awareness of violence against indigenous people and show that those who are missing or have been killed have not been forgotten.

"This march is about all of us here and all of us who are not here," said Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan at the event.