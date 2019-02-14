Photos: March raises awareness of violence facing indigenous people


Thousands fill Cedar Street in Minneapolis.
1 Thousands fill Cedar Street Thursday in Minneapolis for the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples March. 
Darcy Menard ties a scarf with the word
2 Darcy Menard, who lives in Redwing, Minn., ties a scarf with the word "justice" around her head before the march. "It's a way to bring awareness to the number of unsolved cases involving indigineous women, children and people, and to honor my sister," Menard said of why she took part in the march. Her sister, Cheyenne Fiddler, was killed in Wisconsin in 2012, Menard said. 
Thomas Peters of Tama, Iowa carries a sign honoring Rita Papakee.
3 Thomas Peters, of Tama, Iowa, carries a sign honoring Rita Papakee. Papakee, who is part of the Meskwaki Nation, has been missing since 2015. "When one of us is missing it's felt by all," said Tashina Azure, who attended the march with other members of Meskwaki Nation. 
A photograph of Lynnae Strong is displayed at a rally.
4 A photograph of Lynnae Strong is displayed at a rally before the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples March on Thursday. Strong was fatally shot at a convenience store in St. Paul in January 2018. 
Dorene Day speaks about her niece Corrina Day-Earley, who died in 2018.
5 Dorene Day speaks about her niece, Corrina Day-Earley, who died in Tower, Minn. in March 2018. Day attended the march in honor of Day-Earley and her father, Clyde George Day, who died in 1973. 
Sara Curtis reacts as she listens to speakers.
6 Sara Curtis, executive director of Men as Peacemakers in Duluth, reacts as she listens to speakers during the rally. "Seeing so many people here gives me hope that [violence against women] can be stopped," Curtis said. 
Marchers form a drum circle in front of the American Indian Center.
7 Marchers form a drum circle Thursday in front of the American Indian Center, before the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples March in Minneapolis. 
Thousands take part in the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples March.
8 Thousands filled Cedar Street in Minneapolis for the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples March. 
Pam Gokey raises her arms at the end of the march.
9 Pam Gokey of St. Paul (center) raises her arms at the end of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples March. Gokey marched in honor of her grandmother, who died in 1962. 
Dureen Burnette holds a
10 Dureen Burnette holds a "Justice for Becky" sign during the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples March. Burnette's niece, Rebecca Anderson, died after she was severely beaten in south Minneapolis in 2015. 