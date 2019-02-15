Coming up: No shutdown, but a national emergency

President Trump speaks on border security during a Rose Garden event at the White House on Feb. 15, 2019, in Washington, D.C.

On Friday, the federal government avoided another partial shutdown.

President Trump signed a budget bill to keep the government open, despite being "extremely unhappy" that it didn't fully fund a wall along the southern border. But in a speech from the White House Rose Garden, the president declared a national emergency to get more funding for the wall.

What comes next? Can Congress block the funding? The Political Junkie, Ken Rudin, joins MPR News host Kerri Miller to answer these questions and talk about the implications of national emergency.

