40 cars from coal train derail in northern Minnesota

Forty cars from a coal train derailed Saturday morning along the St. Louis River in northeastern Minnesota.

BNSF Railway spokesperson Amy McBeth reported that the derailment happened about 11:30 a.m. near Cloquet. No one was injured in the incident.

McBeth said a few of the derailed cars are on their side next to the river; some coal spilled onto the river's frozen surface.

Crews from the railway were responding to the scene as of Saturday afternoon.