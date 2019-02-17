Cleanup continues at coal train derailment in northern Minnesota

Crews continue working to clean up spilled coal and damaged rail cars after a train derailment Saturday in northeastern Minnesota.

The incident happened along the St. Louis River north of Cloquet. About 40 cars from a 121-car train carrying coal derailed at about 11:30 a.m.

BNSF Railway spokesperson Amy McBeth said crews have been on the scene Sunday clearing cars from and repairing the track. She said the rail line should be returned to service late Sunday night.

Meanwhile, crews are working on a plan to remove the spilled coal, as well as several rail cars that ended up on their side along and on the frozen river. McBeth said she did not have an estimate for how much coal was spilled.

The cause of the derailment is not yet known. No one was injured in the incident.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.