Legionnaires' disease cases investigated in NW Minnesota

The state Department of Health is investigating four recent cases of Legionnaires' disease in northwestern Minnesota.

The department said Friday that the four people became ill between Jan. 22 and Jan. 27 after visiting the Crookston Inn and Convention Center. The four did not stay overnight but had visited the hotel.

Investigators are working with the hotel to determine the source of the bacteria. But evidence suggests the source is the hotel's spa.

Hotel management has temporarily closed the spa and pool to guests. The hotel is notifying guests who were at the hotel between Jan. 14 and Feb. 13 that they may have been exposed to the bacteria.

The disease is spread by inhaling fine mist from water sources containing the bacteria. Minnesota had more than 150 cases of the disease reported last year.

"Most people exposed to Legionella bacteria do not develop Legionnaires' disease," the state health department reported in a news release. "People over the age of 50, smokers or those with certain medical conditions including weakened immune systems, diabetes, chronic lung disease or other chronic health conditions are at increased risk. If you have concerns about possible exposure, please contact your health care provider."

MPR News contributed to this report.