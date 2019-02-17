Police investigating fatal shooting in Crystal

Police in the Twin Cities suburb of Crystal are investigating the shooting death of a 20-year-old man.

Authorities reported in a news release that officers were dispatched at about 7:45 p.m. Friday on a report of someone on the ground in a parking lot in the 3000 Sumter Avenue.

Officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Life-saving efforts were not successful, and the man died at the scene.

At last report, Crystal police said the case was an active investigation and no one was in custody.

Authorities have not identified the victim, but family members told KARE 11 that he was DeShawn McCabe.

McCabe's parents told KARE that he was in Crystal to meet someone to buy a phone.

McCabe leaves behind an 11-month-old son. A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created to help the family.