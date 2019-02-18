Graham vows to investigate 'administrative coup' in FBI, Justice Department

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., has vowed to launch an investigation into whether officials at the Justice Department and the FBI were plotting a "bureaucratic coup" to oust President Trump.
