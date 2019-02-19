'Grandfather of climate science' Wallace Broecker dies at 87

Wallace Broecker, a professor at Columbia University in New York, speaking during the Balzan Prize ceremony in Rome in 2008. Broecker, a climate scientist who popularized the term "global warming," died Monday.
