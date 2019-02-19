In Arkansas, thousands of people have lost Medicaid coverage over new work rule

Community Clinic serves 37,000 low-income patients in northwest Arkansas at 13 locations, such as this one in Springdale. A Community Clinic insurance enrollment specialist says he's seen firsthand the difficulties people have had trying to comply with the state's new Medicaid work rule.
Community Clinic serves 37,000 low-income patients in northwest Arkansas at 13 locations, such as this one in Springdale. A Community Clinic insurance enrollment specialist says he's seen firsthand the difficulties people have had trying to comply with the state's new Medicaid work rule. 