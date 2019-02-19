Poll: 6-10 disapprove of Trump's declaration of a national emergency

President Trump speaks Friday in the Rose Garden at the White House, where he declared a national emergency. A new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll finds most Americans don't think there is an emergency.
President Trump speaks Friday in the Rose Garden at the White House, where he declared a national emergency. A new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll finds most Americans don't think there is an emergency. 