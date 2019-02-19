Ruth Bader Ginsburg returns to Supreme Court bench after lung cancer surgery

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, after speaking to law students last September. She is back in the courtroom for oral arguments on Tuesday for the first time since lung cancer surgery in December.
