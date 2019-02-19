Trump officials tried to rush nuclear technology to Saudis, House panel finds

A new interim report from the House Oversight Committee details Trump administration officials' efforts to transfer nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, pictured here, visited the U.S. in March 2017.
A new interim report from the House Oversight Committee details Trump administration officials' efforts to transfer nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, pictured here, visited the U.S. in March 2017. 