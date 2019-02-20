After delay, Michael Cohen to testify on Capitol Hill next week

Michael Cohen, President Trump's former personal attorney and fixer, will testify publicly on Capitol Hill next week about payments to women who say they had affairs with Trump. Cohen will report to prison in May for crimes related to those payments.
