Covington Catholic teen Nick Sandmann sues Washington Post for $250 million

The family of Nicholas Sandmann, 16, is suing <em>The Washington Post,</em> accusing the newspaper of targeting the Covington Catholic High School student for political purposes. Sandmann is seen here along with Native American activist Nathan Phillips on Jan. 18.
The family of Nicholas Sandmann, 16, is suing The Washington Post, accusing the newspaper of targeting the Covington Catholic High School student for political purposes. Sandmann is seen here along with Native American activist Nathan Phillips on Jan. 18. 