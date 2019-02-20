U.S. hate groups rose 30 percent in recent years, watchdog group reports

The National Socialist Movement, a neo-Nazi group that has been designated a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, held a rally in Newnan, Ga., in April 2018.
The National Socialist Movement, a neo-Nazi group that has been designated a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, held a rally in Newnan, Ga., in April 2018. 