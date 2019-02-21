2 Republicans, 1 Democrat vie for open Minnesota House seat

The field is set for a special election to a state House seat in east-central Minnesota that became open in a game of political musical chairs.

Mora teacher Ayrlahn Johnson and Hinckley farmer Nathan Nelson will face off in a Republican primary March 5. Nelson won the GOP endorsement Tuesday night.

The primary winner will face the Democratic-endorsed candidate, Hinckley City Council member Tim Burkhardt, in the March 19 general election.

The seat in House District 11B became vacant after Republican Rep. Jason Rarick won a special election to the state Senate seat vacated by Tony Lourey, who became the state's human services commissioner.

The district includes parts of Pine and Kanabec counties.