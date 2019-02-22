Breakdancing in the Olympics? Paris 2024 organizers say, 'oui!'

Paris Olympics organizers want breakdancing to be part of the 2024 Olympics. The sport was part of the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires last fall, when Russian b-boy Bumblebee (left) defeated Japan's b-boy Shigekix in the gold-medal battle.
Paris Olympics organizers want breakdancing to be part of the 2024 Olympics. The sport was part of the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires last fall, when Russian b-boy Bumblebee (left) defeated Japan's b-boy Shigekix in the gold-medal battle. 