Migrant youth go from a children's shelter to adult detention on their 18th birthday

Children line up to enter a tent at the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children. Once youth turn 18, they are aged out of the children's shelter and are at risk of being placed in an adult detention facility.
Children line up to enter a tent at the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children. Once youth turn 18, they are aged out of the children's shelter and are at risk of being placed in an adult detention facility. 