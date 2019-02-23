4 taken to Grand Forks hospital for chlorine gas exposure

Authorities say four people were taken to a hospital late Friday in Grand Forks, N.D., after being exposed to chlorine gas in a home.

Firefighters were called to the home before 9 p.m. Friday after the homeowner poured bleach into a plugged basement floor drain. The bleach reacted with a sulfuric acid drain cleaner, creating chlorine gas.

Officials say the four residents in the home were taken by ambulance to Altru Hospital for evaluation. No further information on their conditions was available.

Hazmat crews cleared and flushed the drain with a large quantity of water and ventilated chlorine vapors from the home.