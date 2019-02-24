Minneapolis vs. St. Paul: Snowballs fly amid wild winds

Participants take part in the "Bold North Snowball Challenge" between St. Paul and Minneapolis on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at Como Regional Park in St. Paul.

Whipping winds and frigid temperatures didn't stop dozens of people from taking part in a big snowball fight in St. Paul on Sunday afternoon.

It started as a friendly challenge from St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey last week.

#BoldNorth snowball challenge between Twin Cities— love their commitment! Frigid and extremely windy today. Mayors thanked park staff who organized event and first responders who are here as well (and will hopefully not be needed!) @MPRnews #mnwx pic.twitter.com/nJR0iGvRua — Nina Moini (@ninamoini) February 24, 2019

You could say things snowballed from there... into a community event at McMurray Fields at Como Regional Park, on a "battlefield" created by St. Paul parks staff.

Participants take part in the "Bold North Snowball Challenge" between St. Paul and Minneapolis on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at Como Regional Park in St. Paul. Nina Moini | MPR News

City leaders faced off in the first round of hurling snowballs. That was followed by another round for kids and a third for adults.

The snowball challenge ended in a tie.