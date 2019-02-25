AI debates a human: Should we subsidize preschool?

Teacher Sharon Smith Lossiah leads preschool students in circle time at Gideon Pond Elementary school on September 13, 2017.

An Intelligence Squared debate: We should subsidize preschool.

A one-on-one debate, with IBM's Artificial Intelligence project debater FOR the motion, and a human being (Harish Natarajan) debating AGAINST the motion. Each was given the motion fifteen minutes before the debate began.

"IBM Project Debater is the first AI system designed to debate humans on complex topics using a combination of pioneering research developed by IBM researchers, including data-driven speech writing and delivery, listening comprehension, and modeling human dilemmas."

Moderated by John Donvan.

MOTION: We should subsidize preschool.

FOR THE MOTION:

IBM Project Debater (the "female" sounding voice)

"I sometimes listen to opponents and wonder: what do they want? Would they prefer poor people on their doorsteps, begging for money?"

AGAINST THE MOTION:

Harish Natarajan, debate champion and head of economic risk at AKE International.

"There will still be individuals who will be priced out because of the realities of the market."