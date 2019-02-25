Dangerous cold returns after weekend storm; several southern MN highways remain closed

Blizzard conditions and a stranded truck can be seen along a stretch of State Highway 19 near Winthrop, Minn., on Sunday afternoon.

Dangerous cold is once again blanketing the Upper Midwest, after some parts of the region endured a weekend blizzard that shut down several highways.

The National Weather Service has posted wind chill advisories or warnings for much of the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. The combination of low temperatures and wind is making it feel like the minus 40s in northern North Dakota and northern Minnesota.

Several highways remain closed or blocked in southern Minnesota after the weekend storm that dumped about a foot of snow in some places.

Monday morning finds road closures still in effect in southern half of state. NW Minn. has improved. Road conditions should improve as day progresses. Motorists should delay travel until conditions improve.

In some areas, snowplows were pulled off the roads because of continued whiteout conditions Sunday evening. Drivers who became stranded were sheltered throughout southeastern Minnesota. In Owatonna, the National Guard armory was sheltering about 150 people as of Sunday night, with a second shelter slated to open at the Trinity Lutheran Church.

The National Guard armory in Owatonna is now sheltering 150 people. A second shelter is opening for stranded travelers at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna.

Freeborn County emergency management director Rich Hall said the Albert Lea armory sheltered more than 50 people who were rescued from their cars late Saturday and early Sunday.

Transportation officials have reopened Interstate 29 in northeastern North Dakota but they're continuing to warn travelers about poor driving conditions.

More snow is in the forecast for parts of Minnesota. The weather service says areas along Interstate 94 will see a couple inches of snow on Tuesday, while a another system is expected to bring more widespread snow on Friday.