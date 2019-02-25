Beyond 'bumper sticker' slogans: 2020 Democrats debate details of Medicare-for-all

When Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., introduced his Medicare-for-all legislation in 2017, he was joined by several other senators now seeking the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, including Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kamala Harris of California.
When Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., introduced his Medicare-for-all legislation in 2017, he was joined by several other senators now seeking the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, including Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kamala Harris of California. 