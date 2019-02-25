Judge rules male-only draft violates Constitution

Army 1st Lt. Shaye Haver, center, and Capt. Kristen Griest, right, pose for photos with other female West Point alumni after an Army Ranger school graduation ceremony at Fort Benning, Ga, in 2015. They were the first two women to graduate from U.S. Army Ranger school.
Army 1st Lt. Shaye Haver, center, and Capt. Kristen Griest, right, pose for photos with other female West Point alumni after an Army Ranger school graduation ceremony at Fort Benning, Ga, in 2015. They were the first two women to graduate from U.S. Army Ranger school. 