The Political Junkie: What could come from Cohen's testimony

Michael Cohen will testify in front of three committees on Wednesday, and his appearance before one of them — the House Committee on Oversight and Reform — will be public. Cohen will speak about his relationship to Trump, but he will not be focusing on Russia.

What sort of information can we expect to find out? Where does Cohen stand right now? MPR News host Kerri Miller spoke with the Political Junkie, Ken Rudin, about what we might find out on Wednesday.

To listen to the full conversation you can use the audio player above.