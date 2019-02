Crash closes I-94 west in Minneapolis

The Minnesota State Patrol says a stretch of Interstate 94 westbound in Minneapolis is closed following a crash early Tuesday afternoon at the Lowry Tunnel.

Troopers are warning the roadway will be closed "for an extended period of time" and are urging drivers to find alternate routes.

I-94 WB: Road closed from Lowry Tunnel to 3rd Avenue (Minneapolis). Crash. https://t.co/DWWctqryTo — MnDOT Traffic (@MnDOTtraffic) February 26, 2019

More reporting to come.