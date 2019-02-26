Report: 2 adults, 2 kids missing on Lake of the Woods after blizzard

Northern Minnesota authorities are searching for two adults and two children who'd been ice fishing on Lake of the Woods when a blizzard hit and are now considered missing.

Family members of the anglers reported them missing on Tuesday morning and said they haven't heard from the party since Friday, Lake of the Woods County Sheriff Gary Fish told the Northern Light Region newspaper.

Officials are working to get a helicopter to help with the search.

"Resort owners and workers have been working since Sunday morning to rescue anglers that were left stranded on Lake of the Woods after hours of 30-50 mph winds on Sunday left ice roads blocked with drifted snow that measured in feet," the newspaper reported on its Facebook page.