Minnesota man sentenced for Alaska trip to exploit child

A 43-year-old Minnesota man who traveled to Alaska to have sex with a 9-year-old child has been sentenced to more than two decades in prison.

Adam Scott Pike, formerly of Rochester, Minn., pleaded guilty in October to attempted travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct and distribution of child pornography.

U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason on Friday sentenced Pike to 22.5 years in prison and ordered him to pay $45,000 in restitution.

Prosecutors say Pike in 2017 communicated with an Alaska man, received sexually explicit images of a minor and discussed traveling to have sex with the minor.

The FBI arrested the Alaska man but continued communicating with Pike, who sent pornographic videos and sexual images of himself.

Pike traveled to Alaska in April 2017, and was arrested.