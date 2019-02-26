May offers a vote on delaying Brexit, expanding options as EU deadline looms

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May says that the House of Commons could vote on March 14 to "seek a short, limited extension to Article 50" — the exit clause in the EU Constitution that was triggered after the Brexit vote.
