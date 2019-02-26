N.C. Republican at center of election fraud case won't run in new race

Mark Harris, Republican candidate in North Carolina's 9th Congressional race, fights back tears at the conclusion of his son John Harris' testimony during the third day of a public evidentiary hearing on the 9th Congressional District voting irregularities investigation last week.
Mark Harris, Republican candidate in North Carolina's 9th Congressional race, fights back tears at the conclusion of his son John Harris' testimony during the third day of a public evidentiary hearing on the 9th Congressional District voting irregularities investigation last week. 