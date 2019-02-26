Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers pulls National Guard from border, says 'no justification'

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, pictured earlier this month, issued an executive order on Monday recalling all National Guard and Airmen troops from the U.S.-Mexico border.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, pictured earlier this month, issued an executive order on Monday recalling all National Guard and Airmen troops from the U.S.-Mexico border. 