United Methodist delegates defeat bid to ease LGBT bans

Ed Rowe, left, Rebecca Wilson, Robin Hager and Jill Zundel
Ed Rowe, left, Rebecca Wilson, Robin Hager and Jill Zundel, react to the defeat of a proposal that would allow LGBT clergy and same-sex marriage within the United Methodist Church at the denomination's 2019 Special Session of the General Conference in St. Louis Tuesday. 