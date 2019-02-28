DeVos announces support for proposed school choice tax credit

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Sen. Ted Cruz announced their proposal for Education Freedom Scholarships on Thursday. The scholarships would allow students to attend private schools or take part in apprenticeships, among other things.
