SpaceX readies for key test of capsule built to carry astronauts into space

Assuming the Crew Dragon flight tests go well, the first NASA astronauts set to launch aboard SpaceX's capsule are <a href="https://www.nasa.gov/astronauts/biographies/robert-l-behnken">Bob Behnken</a> (left) and <a href="https://www.nasa.gov/astronauts/biographies/douglas-g-hurley">Doug Hurley</a>.
