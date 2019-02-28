Coming up: Two months in, what has the state Legislature accomplished?

The grounds of the Minnesota State Capitol are covered in slushy, wet snow Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018.

Minnesota lawmakers must agree on a balanced two-year budget by May 20 or risk a special session. They kicked off the year with optimism, talking of a fresh start and plans to get things done early.

But the situation quickly got complicated, as disagreements over the size and priorities of that budget emerged. This week, a revised economic forecast showed that lawmakers still have a surplus to work with, but the size of the surplus slipped to about $1 billion, down from an estimated $1.5 billion in November.

Meanwhile, a hearing on gun legislation drew a huge crowd and DFL Gov. Tim Walz has proposed a $1.27 billion list of public construction projects.

Overall, how's the session going? MPR News political editor Mike Mulcahy will talk with two MPR reporters about what's going on at the Capitol.

Guests:

• Briana Bierschbach, MPR News political reporter

• Tim Pugmire, MPR News political reporter