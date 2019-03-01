Battle over security clearances accelerates with report of Trump intervention

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner has been at the center of a controversy over security clearances. <em>The New York Times</em> is now reporting that President Trump intervened to get Kushner clearance against his aides' advice.
