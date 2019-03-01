Weather update Snow falling across southern Minnesota may snarl Friday commute

Blair Braverman and her 'ugly dogs' compete in their first Iditarod

Rookie musher Blair Braverman and her dogs will compete in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, traveling more than 900 miles across Alaska from Anchorage to Nome and facing subzero temperatures and challenging trails.
Rookie musher Blair Braverman and her dogs will compete in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, traveling more than 900 miles across Alaska from Anchorage to Nome and facing subzero temperatures and challenging trails. 