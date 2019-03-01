Weather update Snow falling across southern Minnesota may snarl Friday commute

Pakistan hands over captured Indian pilot at tense border checkpoint

Indians dance as they wait to welcome Indian fighter pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman at the border with Pakistan in Wagah, 17.5 miles from Amritsar, India.
Indians dance as they wait to welcome Indian fighter pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman at the border with Pakistan in Wagah, 17.5 miles from Amritsar, India. 