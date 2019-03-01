Pedestrian deaths reach highest level in decades, report says

The number of pedestrians killed on U.S. roads last year was the highest in 28 years. Using data reported by states, the Governors Highway Safety Association estimates that 6,227 pedestrians were killed in 2018 — a 4 percent hike from 2017 and 35 percent since 2008.
