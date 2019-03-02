Fatal crash closes stretch of I-694 in Oakdale

Authorities closed a stretch of southbound Interstate 694 on Saturday afternoon in Oakdale in the wake of a fatal crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported that the crash happened near the Fourth Street bridge over I-694 — just north of Interstate 94 in the eastern Twin Cities suburb. The Patrol said at about 2 p.m. Saturday that the southbound lanes "will be closed for an extended period of time."

The State Patrol is investigating a fatality crash SB 694 to 4th Street in Oakdale. SB 694 will be closed for an extended period of time - find an alternate route. Info will be posted at https://t.co/H61Hy2CkD2 — State Patrol PIO (@MSPPIO) March 2, 2019

The closure extends from 34th Street to Interstate 94.

Further details on the crash were not immediately available. Check back for updates.