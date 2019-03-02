United Methodist Church faces fractured future

Leaders from the United Methodist Church confer during the 2019 Special Session of the General Conference of The United Methodist Church in St. Louis, Mo. America's second-largest Protestant denomination faces a likely fracture as delegates voted to strengthen bans on same-sex marriage and ordination of LGBT clergy.
