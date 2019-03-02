One dead, two injured in Minneapolis shooting

One person died and two others were injured in a shooting late Friday night in Minneapolis' Cedar-Riverside neighborhood.

Minneapolis police reported that officers responded just before midnight to a call of shots fired on the 300 block of Cedar Avenue.

Before arriving, officers learned an ambulance had been flagged down a few blocks away, on the 2100 block of Riverside Avenue, where two gunshot victims were in a vehicle. One of the victims died from their injuries; the other had non-life-threatening injuries.

A short time later, a third person with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds arrived at Hennepin Healthcare; that person is connected to the earlier incident, police said.

"The Minneapolis Police Department's Crime Lab processed both scenes and collected evidence for forensic analysis. Investigators from the Homicide Division, along with patrol officers, canvassed the area and spoke with several people who may have heard or seen something," police reported in a news release.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims, but police said they all appeared to be adults. The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.