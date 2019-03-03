Rand Paul says he'll vote against Trump's border emergency, likely forcing a veto

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., at the Capitol in 2018. Normally a close ally of President Trump, Paul announced that he would support a resolution to end Trump's emergency declaration to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
