St. Paul implements one-sided parking starting Monday

A man walks down a sidewalk in heavy snow near the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul on Feb. 7, 2019.

The city of St. Paul is implementing one-sided street parking on Monday in response to record-breaking February snowfall that has choked roads in many neighborhoods.

The move follows a similar declaration made last week in Minneapolis.

Under the rules taking effect at noon Monday in St. Paul, parking will not be allowed on even-numbered sides of residential streets until April 1 — or sooner, if weather and road conditions allow.

"The record-breaking snow we've experienced over the past month has significantly narrowed many of our residential streets, limiting passability for neighbors and first responders alike," Mayor Melvin Carter announced in a news release. "Parking on only one side of the street is a simple step we can all take to ensure our fire trucks and ambulances can access our entire city in an emergency."

Residents and visitors must park only on the odd-numbered side of residential streets while the rule is in effect. Posted parking rules remain in effect for main streets.

Find more information on the St. Paul parking restriction here.