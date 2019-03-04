Coming up: The Political Junkie

It was a busy week in politics.

Michael Cohen testified publicly in front of the House Oversight Committee, calling President Trump a racist and a con man. Trump's denuclearization summit with North Korea ended early when the two countries failed to reach an agreement. The New York Times reported that Trump ordered officials to give Jared Kushner a top-secret security clearance, despite concerns from the intelligence community.

Making sense of everything going on can be hard. Luckily, the Political Junkie, Ken Rudin, will join MPR News host Kerri Miller to run down the week's biggest political headlines.

Tune in on Monday, March 4 at 9 a.m. to join the conversation.

To listen live you can click here.