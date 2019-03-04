Good Day Sunshine: 1968 Beatles 'Life' magazine finally returned to library

The staff at Ohio's Cuyahoga County Public Library were surprised to receive a 1968 issue of <em>Life</em> magazine featuring the Beatles from someone who said he stole it as a kid.
The staff at Ohio's Cuyahoga County Public Library were surprised to receive a 1968 issue of Life magazine featuring the Beatles from someone who said he stole it as a kid. 