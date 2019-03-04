House Judiciary launches probe of allegations of obstruction by President Trump

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler D-N.Y., sent out 81 document requests to individuals, business entities and agencies related to President Donald Trump for a far-reaching investigation.
